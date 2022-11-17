Williamsport, Pa. — A divided courtroom listened as 12 jurors returned a "not guilty" verdict for a New York man accused of more than 20 sex crimes against a juvenile family member.

Casey Lewis Guyer faced charges that included rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent exposure, indecent sexual assault, and corruption of minors.

The accuser alleged incidents occurred between late July 2019 and into early August 2019 in Muncy Borough. Charges were filed against Guyer in February of 2021.

Guyer was held on $150,000 monetary bail, and posted bail on June 1, 2021.

On Wednesday, the jury returned not guilty verdicts on all counts as the 37-year-old Guyer stood beside his lawyer. The courtroom was divided: supporters of Guyer on one side, and supporters of the accuser on the other.

Deliberations took about an hour after a heated two-day trial. It was a quick turnaround for a two-day trial for multiple felony counts.

The District Attorney’s office lacked physical evidence to support the child's accusations. There were no photos, no DNA evidence, or text messages to corroborate the accuser’s story, according to ADA Martin Wade.

“Judge Brown spoke with the jurors, all of them together, and they didn’t say anything about not believing one side or the other,” Wade said. “They just felt it was the kid’s word against his word. There was no real corroborating evidence.”

Wade called it the "CSI effect" — an alleged phenomenon that suggests jurors have inflated expectations about the use of forensic science technology in criminal trials from the influence of popular TV dramas. Jurors felt there wasn’t enough physical evidence to link Guyer to the crime.

Despite the setback for the District Attorney's office, Wade appeared determined to continue prosecuting offenders and representing victims.

“We have to stand up for victims of abuse,” Wade said. “Even if our evidence might not be what we want it to be. We have to stand up victims and that what we did. We did everything in our power.”

Wade indicated his concern over cases that end with the accused aquitted, that they might deter future victims of sexual assault from coming forward.

“I would urge people to come forward because every case is different,” Wade said. “The District Attorney’s office has been taking a stand these last few years supporting victims of abuse and pursuing prosecutions when children have actually been abused.”

Defense attorney Kyle Rude spoke on behalf of Guyer, saying, “My client is very happy that the Justice System worked, as am I. The jury had a difficult decision, but I believe they made the right one.”

