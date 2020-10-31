Williamsport, Pa. – The 19-year-old Williamsport man who allegedly stabbed a convenience store clerk in the neck plans to pursue a mental infirmity defense.

Tajhea N. Shuler, previously of Lancaster, allegedly confessed to stabbing the clerk at the Quick Mart, 1810 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, around 7 p.m. on May 17, according to state police at Montoursville Trooper Jamesan Keeler.

The 59-year-old female clerk told police that Shuler entered the store and began "pacing about." He was not buying anything so she asked him to leave, police said.

Shuler was standing approximately three feet away from the clerk but suddenly "removed his hands from his pocket and stabbed [her] in the neck/chest area with a large kitchen knife," Keeler said.

In court documents filed Oct. 21, Shuler's lawyer Howard Gold gave notice that Shuler will forward a mental infirmity defense.

Shuler claims that "he was laboring under such a defect of reason, from a disease of the mind, as not to know the nature and quality of his acts or that they were wrong," Gold wrote.

The defense plans to call Dr. Scott J. Scotilla, of Scotilla Psychological Services, LLC., State College, as an expert witness, Gold said.

SheKeemah Shuler, of Williamsport, will also testify in support of Shuler's defense, according to the document.

