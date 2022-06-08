Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man with previous convictions for child pornography is fighting in federal court to suppress evidence discovered by a probation officer.

Wayne Keen, 40, of Williamsport was on supervised probation in August of 2020 when an officer with Adult Probation said they viewed child pornography on his computer.

According to court documents, Keen allegedly had a tab opened titled “tight little ass” on his computer, in clear view of the probation officer.

The officer allegedly determined it was child pornography and seized the laptop from Keen. On August 31 of that year, a search warrant was granted for the computer and officers said they discovered several more images of child pornography.

Keen’s lawyer filed a motion on June 1 to suppress the evidence, stating it was obtained through an illegal search of Keen’s computer. The defense argued the search exceeded the officer’s scope of supervision.

They also said, despite taking a plea deal on the previous child pornography charges, Keen was not prohibited from using electronic devices. In a final point, the defense said there is no evidence that the room searched belonged to Keen.

Keen’s defense called the search warrant, search of the laptop, and the seizure of property illegal. They requested all evidence be suppressed in the motion.

Keen was incarcerated after he pleaded no contest in a 2015 case when he was accused of third-degree felony child pornography.

