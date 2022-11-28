Williamsport, Pa. — Most charges will bound over for a 39-year-old man accused of opening fire on Penn College police officers when they responded to a 911 call.

Two counts were withdrawn during the preliminary hearing. The witness linked to both charges had COVID symptoms and was unable to testify.

Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said they will be refiled at a later date.

It was the second court appearance for Tyree Rasheed Cleveland, who was charged with several felonies for allegedly opening fire on a Penn College police officer.

Police were called for the report of a disturbance with a firearm near the 1000 block of Vine Street when they discovered 40-year-old Cleveland walking with two other people, police said.

Related reading: Man fires on Penn College police, charged with attempted murder

Cleveland was ordered to show his hands just before he opened fire on the officer. Cleveland then fled from the area after allegedly tossing two firearms into a bush, Agent Brittany Alexander said.

A trooper with state police said the guns were shoved into a bush about two or three feet off the ground. One weapon, a .380, was jammed. A second weapon, identified as a 9 mm, had a round in the chamber.

A magazine for the weapon was located near the bush.

An investigation of the scene turned up five shell casings and two bullet fragments. One was located on the side wall of a dormitory building. A second bullet fragment was located inside the dorm room of a Penn College student.

During testimony Monday, the student said he was sitting at his desk when the bullet came through the window of Elm Hall on the campus of Penn College. Three bullets holes were located near the second story window. Two more were located on the ground floor of the dormitory.

Police were initially alerted to the area after Cleveland allegedly forced a woman into the Vine Street residence and told her he would “beat her ass.”

A witness called 911, which prompted a response by Penn College Police, according to investigators.

Lieutenant Dave Pletz, who was the first person to testify Monday, was the first responding officer. Video played at the hearing showed Pletz order Cleveland to show his hands right before several shots were fired in his direction.

Cleveland appears to turn away from Pletz after being given the initial order. He then turned around and quickly fired six to seven rounds in the direction of Pletz and Penn College.

Chief Chris Miller, the officer who placed handcuffs on Cleveland, testified he located Cleveland shortly after Pletz made a call for shots fired. Miller ordered Cleveland to the ground and placed his gun into Cleveland's back.

"You got the wrong guy," Cleveland said as Miller placed handcuffs on him.

Miller and Cleveland were then surrounded by Williamsport police officers as they took control of the suspect. Miller testified his handcuffs were returned hours later by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Nick Carrita.

Cleveland, who smiled as he walked out of the police station, gave investigators a fake name after being taken into custody, Alexander said. They discovered several warrants had been issued for Cleveland’s arrest.

Carrita said Cleveland gave no statement and refused to identify himself other than giving a fake name during testimony. Police discovered his name, along with a previous conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Cleveland pleaded guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance in 2006 and was not permitted to carry a gun, Alexander said. He also did not possess a permit for either firearm, according to testimony from Alexander Monday.

Cleveland was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, attempt to cause serious bodily injury, attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, criminal mischief, burglary, false identification to law enforcement, illegal possession of a firearm, attempted murder of law enforcement, and possession of a weapon.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.