Williamsport, Pa. — A Muncy man charged with 141 counts of rape made an appearance in Lycoming County Court today for a preliminary hearing.

A shackled Timothy Darren Stroud Sr. appeared in a full courtroom to face a handful of accusers as they presented testimony. It was an emotional hearing that ended with all but two of the 1,019 counts being bound over for trial pending a habeas motion by defense attorney Robert Hoffa.

Related reading: Man arrested, charged for more than 1,000 sexual crimes against children

The 54-year-old Stroud was arrested early the morning of Feb. 22 and charged with 1,019 counts of sexual crimes, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Those counts included rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, and endangering the welfare of children, among others.

Several witnesses took the stand at Tuesday’s hearing, describing various moments with Stroud that included watching pornographic videos, grooming, and sexual encounters and advances.

Investigators were alerted to Stroud’s alleged behavior in December by an individual familiar with him, investigators said. The individual was concerned for those who could have possibly been sexually assaulted by Stroud during their childhood, police said.

An investigation uncovered five people who Stroud allegedly had contact with when they were children, according to Lesher.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.