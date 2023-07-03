Gordonville, Pa. — A group of children came forward with accusations a man touched them inappropriately, police said.

The five minors, ages three to 10 years old, claimed Gideon Monestein Byler abused them at his home in October of last year, according to a complaint.

The 27-year-old Gordonville resident allegedly punched two of the children, Trooper Kerry Jodon said. One juvenile claimed Byler hurt them, according to the report.

All five told a liaison for the Amish community and Centre County Children and Youth that Byler had touched them, Jodon added.

Byler was interviewed by state police in December of 2022, according to a complaint. A certified sign language interpreter was needed to sign questions to Byler.

“I touched them with clothes on,” Byler allegedly told Jodon during the interview. Byler expressed a need to apologize to one of the children in particular, Jordan said.

Byler admitted to touching the children “just a little” as he spoke with troopers.

Byler said he squeezed the buttock and penis of the boys and touched the vagina and buttock of the girls, Jodon reported. He became quiet after the admission, Jodon added.

Byler was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. No bail was listed for Byler, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Gregory Koehle in August for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

