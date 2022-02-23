Williamsport, Pa. —During a phone conversation being monitored by law enforcement a 28-year-old man was asked if accusations being made against him by a juvenile were true, according to an affidavit.

Kyle Lee Mather of Williamsport allegedly waited a few seconds before delivering five chilling words, “I think it might be.”

Mather waived a preliminary hearing this week with Judge Christian Frey. He is next scheduled to appear in court on March 14 for a formal arraignment.

Mather is accused of taking his pants off and exposing himself while alone with a 14-year-old on the night of Oct. 17, 2021. Mather allegedly removed his pants and pulled the juveniles pants down “petting” her vaginal area, according to the report.

During a forensic interview, the juvenile told authorities she pushed Mather away and pulled her pants up. Mather allegedly replied, “you’re not okay with this” and “I’m sorry, you know I love you”, according to the affidavit.

The juvenile’s parent contacted Mather and questioned him about the allegations as officers listened in and recorded the conversation. At one point Mather allegedly told the parent, “If you don’t go to the cops, I’ll agree everything she said is true.”

“Kyle (Mathers) expressed multiple times his concern that his wife or the police would find out,” wrote Agent Laura Kitko.

Mather was charged with a felony and several misdemeanors during a preliminary arraignment with Frey, who set bail at $95,000 monetary. Mather was charged with third-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor, first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure, second-degree indecent assault without the consent of other, and indecent assault person less than 16 years old.

