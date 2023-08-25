Centre Hall, Pa. — A Chester County man has been charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a fellow patient at a psychiatric center.

Paul Geary, 32, of Thorndale, allegedly assaulted a female patient at The Meadows, a Centre County psychiatric center.

The woman told police that Geary came into her into her room when she was dressed only in a bra and underwear and forcibly "french kissed" her. She told police that the contact was “unwanted and non-consensual.”

Geary is also accused of making inappropriate comments about sex towards the woman during a smoke break.

When police spoke with Geary, he claimed is was consensual and told police he did it because he was "horny" and "big ole women were his type."

According to court documents, Geary faces charges of misdemeanor indecent assault and harassment.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.