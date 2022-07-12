Montoursville, Pa. — The man allegedly told police he could hear voices inside his head before firing a gun and throwing a barbell through the windshield of a truck.

Jared Ross Nevel struck a vehicle with his truck as he pulled into a parking lot before he fired a single round of a .45 caliber pistol into the bottom floor of an apartment near the 1200 block of Broad Street. The alleged incident happened in the early morning hours of July 3 as three residents slept in the upstairs portion of the apartment.

Officer Marc Storms said Nevel used a barbell to smash the driver’s side window of the vehicle he hit with his truck. Police located the barbell and shell casing as they interviewed Nevel at the scene.

Nevel was charged with third-degree discharge firearm into occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and two separate counts of criminal mischief.

Nevel in being held on $50,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison. He is currently scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 18 with Judge Gary Whiteman.

