Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man is scheduled to plead guilty to endangering a woman by trying to dump her out of a moving car, according to court documents.

In late October, Mark Taylor Kuntz allegedly drove away from his home with a woman inside the back of the vehicle. The back hatch was open on the vehicle and Kuntz slowed and sped up several times in an attempt to make the woman fall out, police said.

The 31-year-old Kuntz was stopped by State Trooper Ryan Smith just before 2:30 p.m. after a witness reported seeing the woman in the back of the vehicle.

Kuntz said he knew why they stopped him and recounted events for authorities.

Kuntz said an argument turned physical and the woman hit him, according to charges. Kuntz placed the accuser in a bear hug, he admitted to police during the interview.

The accuser told Kuntz she was leaving and started to pack her vehicle. Kuntz jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away, police said. Kuntz sped up and stopped several times before the accuser was able to jump out near the 70 block of Barbour Road.

Kuntz was charged with second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and disorderly conduct on Oct. 29.

Bail was set at $25,000 monetary, but changed to unsecured on Nov. 7. Kuntz posted the amount and was released from the Lycoming County Prison.

Kuntz is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Jan. 20 to plead guilty to the charges.

Docket sheet

