Williamsport, Pa. — A Trout Run man recently faced a judge for a preliminary hearing on felony drug charges in Lycoming County.

Jeremy Paul Wheeland, 41, of Trout Run was accused of delivering $130 worth of fentanyl to a confidential informant on July 16, 2021. Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they observed Wheeland deliver the controlled substance in the parking of a grocery store.

Wheeland was released on $100,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet