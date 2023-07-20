Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A local man accused of choking a seven-year-old was released from custody after posting bail, according to court records.

Corin Richard Lyons, 29, of Williamsport allegedly became upset when “[victim] wasn’t listening to settle down” a witness told police. Lyons was charged child endangerment, simple assault, and harassment after allegedly wrapping his hands around the child’s neck and leaving marks, investigators said.

Lyons shouted, “I’ll show you what choking is,” just before placing both hands around the victim’s neck, one witness told police. The same person provided photographs of the accuser’s injuries, Trooper Matthew Trick said.

The victim was not listening to Lyons, who was watching television prior to the assault, Trick stated. Lyons allegedly asked him to calm down several times, he added.

Lycoming County Children and Youth were involved with the family prior to the assault, according to the police report.

Lyons posted 10% of $25,000 monetary bail through a bondsman after being arrested on July 7 at his North Hills Drive home.

Docket sheet

