Coal Township, Pa. — A man grabbed a woman by the throat and bite her leg during an argument inside a vehicle, according to several people who witnessed the altercation.

During an investigation by police, it was discovered the accuser was nine months pregnant. After an argument became heated inside the vehicle, Julio Omar Rivera-Lopez, 21, of Mount Carmel reach across the driver’s seat and grabbed the woman's throat.

As Rivera-Lopez grabbed the accuser, she swung at him in an attempt to get free. Officers said they observed marks on the accuser’s neck and teeth marks allegedly from Rivera-Lopez biting her.

Authorities spoke with several witnesses who gave similar accounts of Rivera-Lopez grabbing the accuser by the neck. After the incident, Rivera-Lopez allegedly walked away from the vehicle with another male.

Rivera-Lopez was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment during a preliminary arraignment with Judge John Gembic in Shamokin. Rivera-Lopez was incarcerated on $1,000 bail as he awaits a June 7 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

