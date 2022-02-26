Williamsport, Pa. —A man accused in a July break-in of Schmidt Bakery Warehouse in Old Lycoming Township was arrested and taken into custody on Feb. 25, 2022.

Christopher Montana Bradley, 33, of Williamsport was arrested at his apartment located on Glenwood Avenue in Williamsport. Bradley is accused of a July 25, 2021 burglary that was noticed when workers observed a large quantity of bakery products on the floor and knocked over.

According to a release from Old Lycoming Township Police, employees observed several items inside the business to be damaged. Authorities said they collected blood from a lock box that had been smashed and a broken stereo inside a truck.

DNA test proved the blood to be a match for Bradley, who was arraigned before Judge Williamsport Solomon and held on $50,000 bail. According to the release, Bradley caused more than $10,000 in damages.