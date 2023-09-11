Galeton, Pa. — A gunman who was on the run after allegedly shooting a man yesterday was found in the woods Monday with a gunshot wound.

Robert Wildey, 59, was pulled from a remote area in the 800 block of Hanky Panky Road in Gaines, Pa. by fire and EMS personnel and flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Police were called to the area around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim and discovered the injured Wildey, who was wanted in a shooting that took place the previous day, according to First News Now.

Police say Wildey came to the Germania Street apartment of his former girlfriend around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and forced his way into the home. Wildey confronted a 48-year-old Fillmore, N.Y. man who was in the apartment with his ex, saying, “I’m gonna kill him.”

Wildey fired one round from a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun, hitting the man in the bicep, according to Trooper Kyle Wagner of state police at Coudersport. Then he allegedly pointed the gun at the woman, telling her, “You’re next. I’m gonna kill you too.”

Wildey tried to pull the trigger while it was pointed at her chest, but she reached for the gun at the same time and the pair began struggling for control. At one point, the gun discharged a second time, though no one was hit. Wildey fled the scene, saying he was going to kill himself, she told Wagner. She and Wildey had not dated for about two years, she added.

The gunshot victim was taken to UPMC Williamsport for treatment while troopers began searching for Wildey.

State police issued a warning Monday morning that Wildey was on the loose and wanted for attempted murder, prompting the local school district to close for the day. Hours later, police discovered him in the woods in his hometown of Gaines, according to officials.

Wildey was charged with a single count of attempted murder. No bail or court dates were listed for him.

