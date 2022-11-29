Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man's preliminary hearing for charges of indecent assault of a minor had been continued seven different times before finally being heard on Tuesday.

The eighth court date was not delayed as Timothy Wayne Kuhns II, 35, faced Judge Gary Whiteman at the Lycoming County courthouse. His charges stem from a juvenile accuser coming forward to a school counselor in 2020.

During Tuesday's preliminary hearing, the accuser, wearing a pink sweatshirt and holding a stuffed unicorn, described several times how Kuhns came into her bedroom and partially undressed her.

At one point during her testimony, Kuhns could be heard saying "she's lying." The girl is now nine years old.

"I was terrified of what just happened," the accuser told the courtroom. "He was mean to us kids."

During a classroom lesson about expressing emotions on Sept. 3, 2020, a counselor spoke about reporting sexual abuse and noticed the juvenile put her head down and begin to cry. After speaking with her, the counselor alerted Lycoming Children and Youth, who then reported the incident to PSP Montoursville.

“(School Counselor) related the victim told her ‘nobody knows this’ and continued to explain that ‘Tim Kuhns’ touches her where she doesn’t want to be touched and is only nice to her when other people are around,” wrote State Trooper Josiah Reiner.

Reiner testified briefly to Kuhns being an adult and the accuser being a minor.

A forensic interview was conducted with the child in 2020, during which she told authorities that she awoke one night with no underpants and Kuhns standing over her. Kuhns allegedly attempted to force the juvenile to perform oral sex on him several times while he was exposed.

On Tuesday, the accuser related the same story to the courtroom. She appeared over a Zoom call that was hosted at the Lycoming County DA's office two floors above the courtroom where Kuhns listened to the testimony.

The accuser testified that Kuhns told her to kiss his penis while he exposed it to her.

According to the report, Kuhns left the child’s room after she got out of bed and stood by the door. Once Kuhns left, the child told authorities she cried.

“(School Counselor) further related that (accuser) said Kuhns has told her not to tell anyone that he touches her, or he would beat her,” wrote Reiner.

The nine-year-old accuser remained strong throughout her testimony, even when questioned by Kuhns' lawyer.

"It's not okay to lie at all," the girl told the courtroom. "He said don't tell anybody about this."

Kuhns is charged with second-degree felony intimidates or intends to intimidate person to refrain from reporting. The defense argued Kuhns did not try to intimidate the girl. The defense said it was just a general statement.

Judge Whiteman did not agree. He bound over all of Kuhns' charges for court with two major changes to the original set. Two charges of second-degree misdemeanor and third-degree misdemeanor indecent assault were changed to attempted indecent assault.

Judge Whiteman also added a charge of first-degree felony solicitation involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Kuhns was also charged with several third-degree felonies that included attempted indecent assault of a person less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. In all, seven charges were bound over for the Court of Common Pleas.

Kuhns posted $50,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman and was released from the Lycoming County Prison on Jan. 27. Part of his release condition is to avoid contact with minors.

During Tuesday's hearing, his defense requested that stipulation be changed to exclude his current wife's children. Kuhns is living apart from his wife and her four kids due to the release conditions.

"I embrace my position on bail," Whiteman said before keeping all stipulations intact, not allowing Kuhns to move in with his wife and her children.

No trial date has been set for Kuhns.

