Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court.

Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction.

Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas station and watched the entire deal, according to the affidavit. The CI returned to an unmarked vehicle and was taken to the Sunbury Police Station.

Officers strip searched the CI before taking possession of the narcotics. A test conducted on the substance was positive for cocaine, police said.

On Sept. 12, detectives viewed surveillance video from the gas station that showed Crusoe approach the CI before handing him the three bags of cocaine.

Crusoe was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and driving with a suspended license. Court records show Crusoe posted $20,000 monetary bail and was released from custody.

He will appear before Judge Michael Toomey on Dec. 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

