Avis, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man shot himself in the hand while taking apart his gun, police say.
Torrence Stabley, 27, was disassembling a firearm on Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at a home near Muncipal Drive and Fourth Street in Pine Creek Township, according to State Trooper Chad Kramer.
The gun discharged and struck Stabley in the finger, Kramer said.
