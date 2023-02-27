9 mm gun
Avis, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man shot himself in the hand while taking apart his gun, police say.

Torrence Stabley, 27, was disassembling a firearm on Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at a home near Muncipal Drive and Fourth Street in Pine Creek Township, according to State Trooper Chad Kramer.

The gun discharged and struck Stabley in the finger, Kramer said. 

