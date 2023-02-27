Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.