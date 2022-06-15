Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 75-year-old man bought ammunition at a gun store, then accidentally fired a shot in the parking lot, police say.

A customer at nearby pizza shop said the shot was fired just beyond the glass vestibule where he was standing, Scott Township Officer Vincent Taggart said.

Now Robert Fought of Millville is facing charges for the errant shot he reportedly fired on May 26 outside Susquehanna Valley Firearms at 2407 Columbia Boulevard.

According to police:

Taggart was called to the gun store just before 3 p.m. by the owner, who told him an employee had called him because a gun had been fired in the parking lot.

Three men had come in together and bought ammunition, then left, the employee said. Moments later, the employee heard a shot and watched as one of the men walked over to the sidewalk to pick up the casing from a pistol.

All three men had left by the time Taggart arrived, but a witness told police the men had eaten at Penn Pizza, which was located next door in the same plaza.

Credit card receipts showed Michael Cicini had paid for the group's order, so Taggart called him to ask about the fired shot. Micheal and his brother, Mark, came to the police station and said the third man, identified as Fought, had bought rounds for his gun. Fought had one round in the chamber and while he was loading it outside in the parking lot, the gun went off, the brothers said.

Taggart questioned Fought, who also agreed to come to the station to discuss the incident. Fought said he took the clip out of his gun, along with the bullet in the chamber, and handed it to Mark. When Mark handed it back, Fought put the clip back in and pulled the trigger, firing the errant shot at the ground.

Penn Pizza customer Kevin Lamoreaux said he had just walked into the glass vestibule of the pizza shop when the gun discharged.

"Lamoreaux said there was only glass between him and where the gun was located when it discharged," Taggart wrote.

Fought, of Lake Road, was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Docket sheet

