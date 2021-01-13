Columbia County, Pa. – Motorists are advised that the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 11 and Keefers Road in South Centre Township in Columbia County has been intermittently going into flashing mode.

Crews are currently are investigating the problem.

Motorists are advised to use caution at this intersection.

