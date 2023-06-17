Williamsport, Pa. — Have you ever fantasized about gearing up in a snazzy baseball uniform and getting paid to play? The Williamsport Crosscutters are giving fans the chance to win prizes and experience life with the team through the "Make Your Cutters Debut" contest, sponsored by the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Though called a contest, entering only requires filling out a simple form and a winner will be chosen at random.

The winner will have the opportunity to:

Sign a one-day Williamsport Crosscutters contract

Suit up in an official Cutters uniform

Participate in batting practice and pregame activities with the team

Be interviewed live, on-field during pregame ceremonies

Participate in the lineup card exchange prior to the game

Throw a ceremonial first pitch

Be in the Cutters dugout with fellow players for the entire game

Keep your Cutters jersey and cap afterwards

One winner will be chosen at random to participate in the various team activities prior to and during the Williamsport Crosscutters July 19 game at Muncy Bank Ballpark against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Fans can enter by visiting Crosscutters.com and clicking on the “Make Your Cutters Debut” banner to access a brief online entry form. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary. Only one entry is allowed per person. Registration closes on July 9 at 11:59 p.m.

