Harrisburg, Pa. – Narcotics and Drug Control agents seized a massive amount of fentanyl in Pittsburgh this week.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said two major seizures totaling 962 bricks of fentanyl by Bureau of Narcotics Investigation Region V and Drug Control agents took the drugs off the street, according to a press release.

Investigators estimate the total street value of the seized suspected fentanyl is around $288,600 and was suspected to have been trafficked on regional buses from cities like New York and Philadelphia to the Pittsburgh area.

K9 officer Arko who works with the Attorney General's office helped the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Team (DANET) and the Allegheny County Port Authority Police in the raid.

“Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous drug that is plaguing Pennsylvania communities. Thanks to strong law enforcement collaboration, we’ve prevented this suspect from selling 48,100 more doses of this poison,” Henry said.

In the first of two separate seizures on Wednesday, Office of Attorney General agents and the assisting agencies conducted a narcotics suppression detail at a Pittsburgh bus terminal. Agents seized a total of 495 bricks of fentanyl from suspect Abimelec Libran-Calcano who was traveling via bus from Philadelphia.

“I am thankful that the agents with DANET and the Office of Attorney General have prevented this deadly fentanyl from reaching our beautiful Allegheny streets,” Allegheny District Attorney Zappala said.

Following the first seizure, the agents completed a second seizure during their narcotics suppression detail at the Pittsburgh bus terminal. An additional 467 bricks of fentanyl were seized from suspect Rafael Soto who was traveling via bus from New York City.

This case will be prosecuted in Allegheny County.

