Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that a major cyber security breach could post a "grave risk" to government agencies as well as private companies and organizations across the country.

The CISA, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, said the cyber attack began in March, but it still taking place. That means important documents and secret information could still be at risk.

The malware responsible for the security breach "demonstrated sophistication and complex tradecraft in these intrusions" said CISA in their press release today. "CISA expects that removing the threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging."

President Trump has not publicly addressed the cyber security attack.

According to cybersecurity experts, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the SVR, is believed to be responsible for the attack, reports NPR. However, Russia has denied involvement and President Trump has yet to comment or place blame.