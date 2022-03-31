Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Municipal Water Authority (WMWA) is alerting Williamsport residents to a main break that caused a loss of positive water pressure and may now result in increased risk of microbial contamination. Residents are advised to boil water before consuming it.

This announcement applies to the following areas:

Hillside Avenue from Fox Hollow Road to West 4th Street

West 4th Street from Millionaire Drive to Daughterty’s Run Road

Wahoo Drive (all)

Towncrest Road (all)

West End Terrace, including Terrace Lane, Centreline Avenue, Laurel Run Circle and Wisteria Lane

Nicely Lane from West 4th Street to Fox Hollow Road, including Williamsport Area High School and Williamsport Area Middle School (Roosevelt Middle School)

The WMWA is actively working to correct the problem.

Residents should take the following precautionary steps with their water source: Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

A water buffalo tank will be made accessible to the public at Williamsport Area Middle School (Roosevelt Middle School). Containers will not be provided. Residents should bring sanitized, portable containers to transport portable water from the distribution location.

More detailed information can be found on the WMWA website. Residents can also call the WMWA office with any questions: 570-323-6148.



