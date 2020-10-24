Lock Haven, Pa. – Lock Haven City Police are investigating a claim that mail was tossed in a city dumpster.

"No report has been made to our department. We are looking into the post," Chief of Police Kristin Smith said of claims made by Donald Houser, of Lock Haven, around 4 p.m. today.

Houser claims in the post that "personal first class mail and subscription magazines were found along with A TON of election campaign materials."

Lock Haven Police were not able to verify the claims in Houser's post at this time.

Houser wrote that he reported the incident to authorities today.

In addition to Smith, dispatchers at the Clinton County Communication Center and state police at Lamar told NorthcentralPA.com that no such report was made.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information when available.