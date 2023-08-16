Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League Grand Slam parade featured the familiar flatbed trucks, fire trucks, and floats. Even more exciting to some of the kids in the parade were their bikes — "My Bikes" to be more specific.

A group of kids participated in the parade on special adaptive bikes given to them through Variety the Children's Charity in coordination with BLaST IU17. The adaptive equipment is designed to help the mobility needs of kids with disabilities, "so it's possible to meet something so fundamental to childhood as ensuring that all children can ride a bike and not be excluded — regardless of their disability," according to Variety.

Haven Hufnagle, 7, of Montoursville, received her bike in the spring and uses it almost every Saturday for walks with her dad while her mom is at work, according to Heather Hendershot, Haven's mom.

"She has been so excited to ride her bike in the parade," Hendershot said. The experienced mom was prepared, storing snacks and other gear in the convenient basket under Haven's bike seat.

Locally, Variety has presented more than 130 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers, or communication devices, worth nearly $200,000 in equipment, to youth in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties, which are served by BLaST IU17.

Using a communication device called a "My Voice," Parker Johnson, 5, of Rome, Pa., is able to talk with his family and peers, said his mom, Danielle. The device speaks for him when he struggles to get his message across. Parker, too, was excited to ride in the parade. "The equipment gives him freedom," Danielle said.

"The device gives kids the freedom to be able to speak," said former Governor Tom Corbett, who rode along with BLaST IU17 in the parade Monday. Corbett, who was Pennsylvania's 46th governor, has been involved with Variety the Charity for Children since 2016, after leaving office.

"The freedom to be able to speak precludes the basic freedom of speech," said Corbett, who is now the Variety Board president. The program, he said, is too good to not be involved.

"I first learned about the program when I was invited to a distribution event," Corbett said. Witnessing the smiles on the kids' faces was enough to win him over. Corbett believes the adaptive equipment, which is free to families who apply and qualify, should be funded through Medicare.

Currently, a family of four that makes under $150,000 can access the My Voice iPads at no cost. According to Charlie LaVallee, CEO of Variety the Children's Charity, there are 400 My Voice devices available for Pennsylvania kids today.

Program applications are accepted all year long, and local families can apply to one or more programs if they are eligible and their child can benefit, according to Variety. Interested families can visit www.varietypittsburgh.org/applynow to apply or contact the Variety office directly (info@varietypittsburgh.org / 724-933-0460).

The My Bike program started in November 2012, gifting the first adaptive bike to a child named Aubrey. Since then, the program has offered 6,600 adaptive bikes, strollers, and communication devices—worth more than $9.9 million—to kids throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

As for the kids and families participating in the Grand Slam parade, being included and celebrated is meaningful. "Kids with disabilities are often told they will never ride a bike in their life," said LaVallee. "Well, not only are these kids riding a bike, but they’re doing it for a world-wide audience. It is going to be a magical moment.”

