Montoursville, Pa. — Homeland security located a machine gun inside a package addressed to a local teenager who is already charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, of Montoursville, was further charged with two misdemeanors for attempting to import an auto sear on June 13, Trooper Brian Siebert said.

The box was traced back to Watts’ Montoursville address, according to the complaint.

The box contained an auto sear which requires a specialized license to carry. The device can be purchased illegally over the internet.

An auto sear or “Glock switch” attaches to the rear slide of a handgun converting it into a fully automatic machine gun.

Despite the small size of the device the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms ruled an auto sear is a machine. A 1981 ruling by the ATF made it illegal to own a machine gun in the United States.

Watts was charged with making illegal repairs to a weapon and possession of an instrument of crime. Both are graded as misdemeanors.

Previous charges

Watts had been released on $99,000 unsecured bail on March 23 of this year after being charged with several offenses that included attempted murder.

Related reading: 18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

In that case, Watts faces five attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired five shots at people in Resurrection Cemetery in Montoursville. He is accused of meeting people in the cemetery dressed all in black and riding an ATV after he and others exchanged words on the social media platform Snapchat.

He was originally denied bail before it was changed to the unsecured amount.

Following the new misdemeanor charges, Watts' bail was revoked and he was placed into custody at the Lycoming County Prison. Judge Gary Whiteman denied him bail for the weapon charges.

Docket sheet 1

Docket sheet 2

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.