Bloomsburg, Pa. — A witness in Bloomsburg told police he was run off the road by a bigger truck and approached by a man holding a machete in what officers said was an act of road rage.

The incident occurred on the night of March 23 when Leroy Jimil Javon Williams allegedly forced the accuser off the road. Police said the 40-year-old Atlanta, GA man then got out of the vehicle and attempted to slash the accuser’s tires before he drove away.

Williams was taken into custody the next day when a second road rage incident was reported in South Centre Township. Police said in that incident, Williams broke the windshield of a vehicle.

Authorities discovered a machete in the center console of Williams’ truck when they took him into custody. The accuser from the first incident was able to identify Williams from a photo provided by the Scott Township Police.

Court records show Williams was charged with four misdemeanors for the initial incident. Those charges included two first-degree misdemeanors that in terroristic threats and possession of an instrument of crime and two second-degree misdemeanors in simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

For the second alleged incident, Williams was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Williams was given monetary bail on both cases and held at the Columbia County Prison. Court records show Williams will appear in Columbia County Court for both cases in April.

Docket sheet



