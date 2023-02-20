Williamsport, Pa. — Denitra Moffett, a resident of Loyalsock Township, President of the Lycoming Women Democrats, and Army veteran, has announced that she is seeking the Democratic nomination for Lycoming County Commissioner.

Moffett is currently enrolled in a criminal justice program at Penn State University and is a member of the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA). Previously, she served as a logistics officer in the U.S. Army, where she oversaw budgets exceeding $20 million. While in the military, she was also a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) counselor and representative.

Her area of expertise is developing and implementing policies and procedures to ensure compliance. Moffett collaborated with vendors to negotiate contracts, ensuring the mission first.

Moffett aims to give a voice to minorities who feel underrepresented, including working families and senior citizens.

“County commissioners are pivotal in providing not only the safety of our communities, but also prioritizing spending. If elected, I will fight and be that aggressive advocate not just for minorities, but every middle class family, and ensure that small businesses thrive here. I was encouraged to run by family and friends who feel that elected officials should recognize the needs of their constituents because they know those needs. I’m that person,” she said. “We need people to represent us that not only look like us, but see and hear us.”

Born and raised in Mississippi, Moffett moved to the area with her husband due to his active duty job position in the United States Army. They have two sons.

