Williamsport, Pa. -- Celebrating the one-hundredth anniversary of women's suffrage and election season, the Lycoming Women Democrats have kicked off a letter-writing campaign to encourage local residents to vote this November. The letter writers consist of 89 women from Lycoming County who are writing to 5,200 potential voters.

Candidates for local office include Jackie Baker, who is running for Pennsylvania Senate in District 23, Airneezer Page who is running for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in District 83, and Amanda Waldman, who is running for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in District 84. Margie Brown, who is running for a Senate position in District 25, was recently endorsed by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

In addition, statewide female candidates include Nina Ahmad, who is running for Pennsylvania Auditor General, and Heather Heidelbaugh, who is challenging Josh Shapiro for the position of Attorney General.

Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito donated the postcards that will be sent to Lycoming County households. Mirabito commented: “On the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment when women obtained the right to vote, all of us should recognize the importance of electing women to local, state and national office and support both them and the male candidates who support women’s rights."