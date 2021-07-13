Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County United Way is busier than ever, and show no signs of slowing down.

Recently, the organization was the receipt of a grant from the Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania at their recent Spring/Summer Grant Reception held on June 24.

“Funding support from generous donors to FCFP have been instrumental in our efforts to help fund the most critical human service programs in our communities for almost 100 years,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way.

The Lycoming County United Way mobilizes resources to improve lives by fighting for the health, education, and financial stability for every person in every community.

Services in Lycoming County are provided by program partners including the American Rescue Workers - Williamsport, Diakon Family Life Services, Family Promise of Lycoming County, Journey House, North Central Sight Services, River Valley Health and Dental Clinic, River Valley Regional YMCA, Shepherd of the Streets, Sojourner Truth Ministries, UPMC Susquehanna Nurse Family Partnership, Susquehanna Valley CASA, and the YWCA Northcentral PA.

In Sullivan County, community partners include the Sullivan County 4-H, Sullivan County Action, and the Sullivan County Library.

In Tioga County, community partners include the American Red Cross of Northcentral PA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Tioga County Partnership for Community Health, Tioga County Special Olympics, Tioga County 4-H, the Wellsboro Area Food Pantry, and the Wellsboro Montessori Children’s Center.

“The grant, which helps offset operating expenses, allows us to grant more money to our community partners. We are grateful for our partnership with FCFP which allows us to supplement our own resource development efforts to get critical services to residents who need it most in each of the three counties we serve. FCFP’s mission to create powerful communities through passionate giving is embodied in their partnership with nonprofit organizations like ours. Together, we truly do live united," Frick added.

LCUW also works with libraries, school districts and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as outreach partners, supporting summer reading programs, advocating for students’ health, and feeding the hungry.

Services provided to individuals and families include child and adult day care, counseling, crisis intervention, disaster/emergency services, health & safety, hunger, homelessness, information and referral, literacy skills for adults, mental health counseling, military family communications aid, prevention/education, rehabilitation/physical therapy/speech therapy, youth development and mentoring.