Lycoming Township, Pa. — Police took a Williamsport man into custody on Thursday on an arrest warrant for arson and related criminal charges.

Dustin Hargenrader, 38, was arrested as a result of a joint investigation between Lycoming Regional Police Criminal Investigation Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, according to a press release.

Police and fire departments were initially called to Hargenrader's 1970 Beech Street trailer in Lycoming Township on March 4 for a fire. When they arrived, they found Hargenrader and his dog had made it out of the burning trailer. Hargenrader suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Hargenrader's clothing had remnants of an accelerant on them. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the burned structure and located several areas of origin for the fire.

"Burn patterns on the floor and walls and evidence of flammable accelerants were found inside the burned structure suggesting the fire was intentionally set," wrote Captain Chris Kriner. "Additionally investigators obtained medical records for Hargenrader at the time of his treatment and determined he had high levels of methamphetamine in his system."

A witness confirmed he recently purchased the trailer from Hargenrader, who was upset about it, and made comments of burning the trailer down, the news release said.

Hargenrader was charged with various felony charges including three counts of arson, failure to prevent a catastrophe, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering other persons. He was arraigned and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.

