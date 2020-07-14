Voters in Lycoming Township will have a new place to cast their vote in the upcoming November election, according to the Lycoming County Board of Elections.

Effective with the November 3 General Election, the new polling place for Lycoming Township is Fairlawn Community Church, 353 Pleasant Hill Road.

Signs will be posted at the old and new polling places on Election Day to notify voters of the change, and notification letters will be mailed to the households of

all registered voters in the township.

Questions? Call the Office of Voter Services at (570) 327-2267.