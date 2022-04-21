Howlett_Beck_OldLycoPolice_2022.jpg

Jeffrey Howlett and Lindy Beck were arrested on felony endangering the welfare of children offenses by Old Lycoming Twp. Police.

Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. -- "Deplorable and dangerous living conditions" were enough to prompt Old Lycoming Twp. Police to remove five young children from a home at 1970 Beech Street in Cogan Station.

According to a news release, on April 14, police were summoned to the address after narcotics detectives executed a search warrant. They found five children, ages  13 to one year old, living in the trailer with their parents/guardians, Jeffrey Howlett, 34, and Lindy Beck, 29, both of Cogan Station.  

Howlett was arrested by the narcotics detectives for drug offenses. Pursuant to the drug search warrant, detectives found drugs within reach of the children, according to police. 

Old Lycoming Twp. Police obtained and executed a second search warrant at the residence. They confirmed the dangerous conditions which included suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as other dangerous drug paraphernalia like pipes and large butane lighters within reach of the children.

The entire home was in deplorable conditions with multiple exposed electrical wires, blocked exits, food refuse, garbage, and animal feces scattered throughout, the news release said.

Howlett and Beck were each arrested and charged with five counts of felony endangering the welfare of children offenses. Both were arraigned in front of District Magistrate Judge William Solomon with bail set at $75,000.00 each.

Howlett remains in  the custody of Lycoming County Prison. 

Lycoming County Children and Youth Agency took custody of the children, who were placed safely with relatives.  

