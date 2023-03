The Lycoming Regional Police Commission has promoted three officers within the ranks.

Cody Smith has been promoted to Sergeant; Justin Segura and Jordan Mahosky have been promoted to Detective.

The newly formed police force regionalized in January of this year. Merging the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township, the department now serves nine communities.

