Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming Regional Police Department has created a new website that the public can use to stay informed on crime in their communities.

The new website, developed in partnership with CRIMEWATCH Technologies, is part of the CRIMEWATCH Network. Anyone can access the website for information related to crime and public safety.

The resource allows residents to do the following:

Sign up for a free account to receive e-mail alerts regarding crime committed in certain areas

Submit a tip to local law enforcement

View recent arrests and “most wanted” lists

Register camera and alarm systems

Share information with others through social media

Get connected with resources and services

“This new website is the perfect starting point for establishing enhanced police and public partnerships. Technology gives us the opportunity to communicate with the public and be transparent with the public. Several police departments throughout the region are having great success using this technology, that includes Williamsport Bureau of Police and Pine Creek Township Police, two of our bordering partner agencies” said Captain Chris Kriner.

Lycoming Regional Police Department is the second Lycoming County based agency to go live on the CRIMEWATCH Network. CRIMEWATCH is a platform developed specifically for law enforcement agencies with information searchable by geographic area.

Those that live, work and travel throughout the Lycoming Regional area can visit LRPD.org to connect with police department social media sites, and/or download CRIMEWATCH Mobile from the Apple App Store or Android App Store.

Find the new Lycoming Regional Police Department website here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.