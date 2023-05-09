Montoursville, Pa. – Republican voters packed the plaza on Monday night to hear the viewpoints and ideas of four candidates running for Lycoming County Commissioner.

Lycoming County Patriots offered a large meeting space in the Savoy Plaza in Montoursville as host of the event. Special guest Sam Faddis was the moderator of a panel that included incumbent Scott Metzger of Montoursville, Evan Painton of Williamsport, Marc Sortman of Loyalsock, and Adam Welteroth of Williamsport.

Faddis is a former CIA operations officer with 30 years experience in the conduct of intelligence operations in the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, according to his biography on Homeland Security Today. Retired in 2008, he has since written extensively and is a regular on television and radio.

Faddis opened the forum by allowing each candidate the opportunity to introduce himself and make opening statements.

As the current chairman of the county commissioners, Scott Metzger asked the audience for the opportunity to continue the progress he and his fellow commissioners have made in the last term. Metzger said he will continue to focus on levy recertification, relocation of the coroner’s office, the housing initiative, infrastructure development, relocation of Children & Youth, sale of the Executive Plaza, distribution of the opioid settlement, increasing mental health services, and strengthening the workforce. Not raising taxes is a high priority for Metzger.

Evan Painton is currently the assistant golf professional at White Deer Golf Course in Watsontown. Painton said that as he’s hit the campaign trail, the two most consistently asked questions he’s received are, 'How old are you?' (he's 23) and 'What is your experience?'

“I do not shy away from the question of experience,” he said, “for it is my generation that is going to be tasked with the rebuilding and improving of previous generation’s politics and policies.”

Painton says he wants to change the trajectory of the economy and population in Lycoming County, focusing on jobs, public safety, and transparency.

“Conservative values for our community” is the simplest reason, candidate Marc Sortman said, for running for commissioner.

“The liberal candidates have inundated our school boards and our judgeship by running cross-party, and the voters do not know that they are not conservative.”

Sortman, who is the current Loyalsock Township supervisor and chairman of the board, said during his tenure he has lowered taxes twice, each time by 50% of the previous millage. Sortman listed numerous improvements to recreation in Loyalsock Township, and cost-saving and energy-saving solar energy and electric vehicle projects to benefit the township.

Adam Welteroth is a law enforcement officer and member of the Williamsport Area school board.

“I am the answer to the request from the old garden establishment Republicans that have asked for the next generation of Republican leaders to step up and carry the torch forward with conservative family values,” he said.

With the task of overseeing the management of 450 employees and a $100-million budget, Welteroth said he has the experience necessary to run the county and will keep the Department of Justice out of meddling in local government.

The candidates were presented with questions posed by moderator Faddis, and given two minutes each to answer.

Questions were asked in the following order:

What is your experience to make you qualified for the job?

Title 24 expires May 11; how will you deal with illegal immigrants coming to the county?

What is your view on making Lycoming County a Second Amendment Sanctuary Community?

How will you protect family farms and increase farm ownership in the county?

How will you ensure election integrity

Should the county enlist a law firm with a state senator or representative as the solicitor?

How would you use the county’s natural resources to grow industry?

What is the difference between a democracy and a republic?

How will you bring commercial airline service to the airport?

How would you address homelessness in the county?

Response to a bible verse

Would you support funding the Lycoming County Library System?

NorthcentralPa.com provided a livestream of the forum on Facebook. Watch the candidates answer questions regarding leadership, their stance on conservative issues, and their experience to serve as Lycoming County commissioner.

Don’t have Facebook? Watch the forum on YouTube.

Two of the questions asked of candidates on Monday night were also posed to the Democratic candidate forum on May 2: whether or not funds should continue to support the County Library system (receiving yes responses from all eight candidates), and how to bring a commercial airline service back to the Williamsport Regional Airport (possibly the most complicated question of the decade).

Loss of carrier service was credited to deregulation, removal of Williamsport from the Essential Air Service in 2008, and a pilot shortage due to COVID-19, according to Metzger. Holding the Williamsport Regional Airport authority members accountable for future decision making is important, he said. Sortman agreed, indicating a need to get federal funding back to subsidize service.

Related reading: Did government bureaucracy hijack the Williamsport Regional Airport?

“Hold thy representatives accountable,” said Welteroth. He recalled the mindset, “if you build it, they will come.” The airport has recieved federal and state funding, as well as grants, but Welteroth said he would not support any county tax dollars going towards the airport without a signed contract for air service.

The lack of commercial service at the airport continues to be a point of contention for voters on both sides of the aisle; however, it’s one that a number of commissioner candidates have acknowledged they have less influence over. The unfortunate concensus is that there "won't be commercial airline service any time soon."

Election day is May 16. Only voters registered to the Democratic party or Republican party may vote in the primary for their candidates. The general election is November 7. For more information on voting in Lycoming County, click here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.