Williamsport, Pa. — A 31-year-old Lycoming County resident turned himself in after two minors came forward with allegations of rape.

Steward Michael Wilson told Williamsport Police Agents, “I believe [accusers] and they wouldn’t lie about something this big” when confronted with the accusations.

He went on to say, “I deserve everything I get coming to me,” according to an affidavit.

Wilson was confronted by the accusers’ mother, which prompted Wilson to turn himself into investigators.

One girl claimed Wilson assaulted her multiple times a week for approximately five to six years, according to an interview with Special Agent Laura Kitko.

Wilson allegedly first made advances toward the girl in 2016 when she was 14 years old. She said Wilson fondled her breasts and grabbed her vagina.

In a second incident described to investigators, Wilson allegedly went into the accuser’s bedroom and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her. Wilson allegedly held his hand over her mouth during the encounter.

Wilson was forceful when allegedly assaulting the minor, who described him “ripping” her pants and underwear off at times, according to investigators. Wilson threw her against a couch and penetrated her vagina with his penis in another incident, she told investigators.

The girl didn't consent to any of assaults, Kitko noted.

The second accuser, who was less than 13 years old at the time of the assaults, told police Wilson began touching her in 2018.

“[Accuser] advised there were multiple incidents in which Wilson would grab her hand and make her touch his penis underneath his pants,” Kitko said.

Wilson was 10 years older than the first accuser and 16 years older than other at the times of the assaults. Kitko said Wilson was in a guardian role to both girls.

Wilson was charged with 25 counts of rape, 25 counts of statutory sexual assault, 24 counts of sexual assault, 30 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, 30 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 30 counts of indecent exposure, and 30 counts of unlawful contact with a minor. All but the indecent exposure charges are felonies.

Wilson was also charged with five counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse: 8-11 years older, five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

Judge Aaron Biichle denied Wilson bail during a Dec. 19 preliminary arraignment on the charges. He is scheduled to appear before Biichle on Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.