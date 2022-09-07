Williamsport, Pa. — Over the course of two months, a Lycoming County man delivered heroin to confidential informants and undercover officers on three separate occasions, according to police.

In each instance, authorities said Dallas Grove, 35, of Williamsport arranged meetings near the Nittany Minit Mart on W. Fourth Street. Grove allegedly exchanged heroin for marked bills with an informant and undercover detectives at the meeting spot.

The transactions were setup through Grove’s Facebook messenger, detectives said. In all three incidents, Grove was followed by detectives who observed him leaving his home and returning after the transactions were completed.

Grove was charged with three counts of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance with intent. Both are felony charges.

Grove was released on $85,000 unsecured bail after an arraignment with Judge Christian Frey on Aug. 30. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20.

Docket sheet

