A $7.8 million infrastructure project along Lycoming Mall Drive and Fairfield Road will soon be underway, according to an update from U.S. Senator Bob Casey and local officials Tuesday.

The project involves intersection improvements and a bridge replacement on Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) and Route 2045 (Fairfield Road).

One part of the project will replace the bridge carrying Lycoming Mall Drive over Bennetts Run.

The project will also improve the intersection of Fairfield Road and Lycoming Mall Drive by installing three permanent traffic signals on Fairfield Road, as well as roadway improvements in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.

The project includes $4.8 million in federal funding, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Senator Casey said the investment will improve traffic and transportation in the region: “This investment means that people will have a more reliable commute and a safer route to take daily. It means that emergency vehicles and trucks transporting critical supplies will reach their destinations more efficiently. And it’s just one of many projects funded by the infrastructure law that will help people get to Northeastern and North Central PA faster, safer, and more efficiently.”

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is bringing over $4 billion in additional road and bridge improvements to Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro has also proposed investing $1.5 billion more in Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges over the next five years.

The BIL is accelerating and supporting projects across Pennsylvania, and provides approximately $550 billion in new federal infrastructure investment, including many new discretionary grant programs. PennDOT shares information on transportation opportunities and resources for interested applicants on its website.

“The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has helped to advance this project, and many others, forward to construction, which are critically necessary to support our local, regional and nationwide economy, said PennDOT District Executive, Eric High. “This project not only preserves and updates our historic infrastructure investment in existing roadways and bridges to ensure they continue to serve the generations to come, but also modernizes them, by adding additional turning lanes and traffic signals to accommodate the existing and future growth that is critical to maintain Lycoming County’s and Pennsylvania’s economic vitality.”

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor for this two-year, $7.8 million, intersection improvement and bridge replacement project. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

