Williamsport, Pa. — Employees at Lycoming Engines are working for a second day without a contract after refusing to accept the company’s proposed labor agreement over the weekend.

Negotiations between the company and union have continued since April 3, with three extensions so far this year.

On Saturday, union members voted 309 to 10 to turn down the latest contract, according to a source who wished to remain anonymous.

The Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) Local 787 is representing approximately 370 production and maintenance employees at Lycoming Engines.

"This group consists of approximately 370 Lycoming Engines production and maintenance employees. Our goal remains to reach an agreement with the UAW 787 that meets the needs of our customers, as well as our employees. During this time, Lycoming Engines will be open for business as usual," said Shannon Massey, Senior Vice President of Lycoming Engines.

"While I am disappointed with this outcome, Lycoming Engines remains committed to our longstanding partnership with our UAW 787 employees and the collective bargaining process," Massey added.

Lycoming Engines, which has a total workforce of over 550 employees, plays a crucial role in the general aviation sector. Their engines support a wide range of operations, including training exercises, medical and humanitarian missions, general aviation enthusiasts, and aerobatic pilots, according to the company.

NorthcentralPa reached out to UAW but did not receive comment at the time of publication.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.