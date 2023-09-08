Williamsport, Pa. — Contract discussions have resumed between Lycoming Engines and the UAW 787, as both the company and the union aim to reach an agreement in the months-long stalemate.

Negotiations have been ongoing since April 3, with three extensions so far this year.

“Lycoming Engines and the negotiators for UAW Local 787 have resumed face-to-face meetings,” said Shannon Massey, Senior Vice President Lycoming Engines. “At this time, no new date for a contract vote has been set, and the UAW 787 continues to work without a contract,” she added.

About 370 production and maintenance employees have been reportedly working without a contract. Altogether, Lycoming Engines employs over 550 employees.

“We have a proposal that is currently under consideration. We're just waiting to get some feedback on that. …I’d say within the next couple weeks,” said Lonnie Everett, Region 9 UAW International Representative. “We're available and ready,” he added.

There has been no word on the possibility of a strike. During this time, Lycoming Engines will be open for business.

“Our goal remains to reach an agreement with UAW 787 that meets the needs of our customers, as well as our employees,” Massey said.

