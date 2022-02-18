CAUTION: LOCALIZED FLOODING

Lycoming County, Pa. -- According to USGS, Lycoming Creek has passed caution stage, which is 9 ft.

LycoCreekFlooding2_2022.jpg

Lycoming Creek, Feb 18, at Camp Susque around 7:15 a.m.

The gage currently has the waterway at 11.5 ft. and rising.

The USGS issued an alert because of ice. "During cold weather, stage and discharge values may be affected by ice at some streamgages," a caution message said.

"Streamgages experiencing ice conditions will have the discharge record temporarily disabled to prevent the display of erroneous discharge values. Display of discharge record will resume when it is determined that ice conditions are no longer present. Adjustment of data affected by ice can only be done after detailed analysis."

May be an image of text that says 'Gage height, feet Most recent instantaneous value: 10.90 02- 18-2022 06:30 EST 10.0 USGS 01550000 Lyconing Creek near Trout Run, PA Tet 8.0 6.0 Gage 2.0 Feb 11 2022 Feb 12 2022 Feb 14 2022 Feb Feb Feb 13 15 16 2022 2022 2022 rovisional Data Subject to Revision Feb 17 2022 Gage height Feb 18 2022 Measured gage height'

Historical information, USGS

9.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage has historically been used as the benchmark for the Caution Stage Elevation for the Lycoming Creek Watershed.

At 10.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage, Haleeka Campground and low areas of Lycoming Creek started to flood in past events.

At 11.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage, the road to Deerfoot Trailer Park, west of #4 Bridge started to flood over McKee Road in past events.

At 13.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage, East Cottage Avenue Area of Old Lycoming Township started to flood in past events.

At 14.0 ft. to 16.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage, moderate to severe flooding has occurred on entire Lycoming Creek watershed in past events.

LycoCreekFlooding3_2022.jpg

Lycoming Creek, Feb. 18 at Camp Susque around 7:15 a.m. 
LycoCreekFlooding_2022.png

Lycoming Creek, Feb. 18 at Camp Susque around 7:15 a.m.

Peter Swift contriubted to this report


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.