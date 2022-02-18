Lycoming County, Pa. -- According to USGS, Lycoming Creek has passed caution stage, which is 9 ft.

The gage currently has the waterway at 11.5 ft. and rising.

The USGS issued an alert because of ice. "During cold weather, stage and discharge values may be affected by ice at some streamgages," a caution message said.

"Streamgages experiencing ice conditions will have the discharge record temporarily disabled to prevent the display of erroneous discharge values. Display of discharge record will resume when it is determined that ice conditions are no longer present. Adjustment of data affected by ice can only be done after detailed analysis."

Historical information, USGS

9.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage has historically been used as the benchmark for the Caution Stage Elevation for the Lycoming Creek Watershed.

At 10.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage, Haleeka Campground and low areas of Lycoming Creek started to flood in past events.

At 11.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage, the road to Deerfoot Trailer Park, west of #4 Bridge started to flood over McKee Road in past events.

At 13.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage, East Cottage Avenue Area of Old Lycoming Township started to flood in past events.

At 14.0 ft. to 16.0 ft. on the Camp Susque gage, moderate to severe flooding has occurred on entire Lycoming Creek watershed in past events.

Peter Swift contriubted to this report