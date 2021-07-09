Williamsport, Pa. - Lycoming County likely has never seen a more active 'Pride Month' as we did in June.

The LGBTQ+ community came out in droves to support the James V. Brown Library's effort to morally-support the local LGBTQ+ community by displaying LGBTQ-friendly books.

But just because Pride Month is over, the community pride will continue this Sunday at the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave., Williamsport.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and the end time is subjective.

According to event organizers, the community day celebrations will be a bookfair kickoff to collect LGBTQ-related books for children and young adults, which is intended to benefit the Lycoming County library system.

At last months heated meeting of the Lycoming County commissioner's, it was mentioned by some that growing up, books of this nature did not exist in our local libraries, but would have been helpful during their respective life journey's.

The event, organized by local residents Crystal Raines and Beau Schemery, will feature a book signing event with Schemery, who is the author of an LGBTQ-youth book.

The event will also feature a raffle with items from local artists and business to benefit the Trevor Project.

To make things more interesting, a drag show, called 'Math is a Drag,' will feature performer Carrie The One.

Face painting and kids activities will also be available.

Event organizers will be collecting books all through the month of July. Organizers ask books be LGBTQ-related, which will be donated to local libraries.

Books may be dropped off at the Pajama Factory, or AIDS Resource, 500 W. Third St., Williamsport.