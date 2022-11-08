Williamsport, Pa.— Turnout for the 2022 midterm elections in Lycoming County seems to up over the primaries held in May.

The polling locations that NCPA checked with during the primaries are experiencing higher turnouts for the general elections.

The Lycoming College polling location, Williamsport Precinct two, at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday had 112 voters come to the polls of 1,362 total registered voters. This represents an 8% turnout for the precinct at midday on election day.

The precinct is on track for a higher turnout then the primaries, according to the precinct's Judge of Elections Keith Patterson. He said the polling location had 170 voters total back in May.

Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, so voters can only vote in elections of the party they are registered to. This excludes voters registered as independents from voting in Pennsylvania primaries, which was a factor that helped contribute to the lower primary turnout.

As Patterson noted back in May, turnout for the precinct could've also been lowered by the college being on summer break during the primary.

The Monsignor Fleming Parish, Williamsport precinct four, location saw 150 voters come out of 900 total voters in the roll, according to Precinct Judge of Elections Fred Kellers. This puts turnout at around 17% shortly before 2 p.m. on election day.

Kellers said turnout so far has been double that of the primaries.

The Northway Community Church, Loyalsock precinct five, polling location shortly after 2:30 p.m. had seen 382 voters out of 1,350 registered voters come through, according to Susan Little, precinct judge of elections. Overall turnout before most people get off of work was at 28%. This marks a 10% increase in turnout from the primaries.

Little said that turnout was up significantly over the primaries. She added that it's the highest turnout in the two-and-half years she's been judge of elections, noting that as soon as polls opened they had over 50 people come and vote.

"It's been a really good turnout," Little said.

NCPA spoke with additional precincts to expand the sample size from the primary.

Loyalsock precincts one and two, both of which are located in the STEP Loyalsock Center for Healthy Aging, reported having 590 of the 1,864 registered voters come out at approximately 2:30 p.m. This represents a turnout of 32% across both precincts.

Precinct one saw 289 of 912 come through by midday Tuesday, while precinct two had 301 of 952 voter in the same time.

The Armstrong Township precinct recorded 152 or 443 registered voters at 3 p.m., a 33% turnout.

Stay tuned to NorthcentralPa.com for final election results in the coming days.

