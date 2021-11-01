Williamsport, Pa. -- Election night is just around the corner, and many important races are on the ballot which will have direct impact in our daily lives. Look no further than our local school boards as evidence how vitally important it is we pay attention to local elections and who runs in them.

According to a release by the county, "The Election Night results are unofficial results that will include all votes cast in person at the county’s 81 precincts and most votes cast by mail. The subsequent Official Count will incorporate any mail ballots not counted on Election Night, mail ballots from military and overseas voters that can arrive up to 7 days after the election, and provisional ballots that are able to be counted."

The release from the county's election office explained that the unofficial Election Night results will show the number of write-in votes cast in a contest, but that they will not show the names or vote counts of individual write-in candidates.

After the Official Count has been completed, roughly 7-10 days after the election, the official results will be posted on the Voter Services website, along with a list of the names and vote totals of write-in winners. Write-in winners will be contacted in writing.

After the polls close at 8:00 p.m. on November 2, Election Night results for local contests within Lycoming County will be viewable on the Lycoming County website.

Election Night results for the statewide Supreme, Superior, and Commonwealth Court judicial contests will be viewable on the Pa. Department of State website.

Voter Services said that they cannot answer questions nor provide additional information about write-in votes while the Official Count is underway.

Write-in candidates and other interested persons should monitor the Voter Services website and wait for the Official Results and list of write-in winners to be posted approximately 10 days after the election.