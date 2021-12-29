Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County United Way is recognizing UPMC healthcare workers through collaborations with community businesses and organizations. Upcoming recognition events include free coffee at select cafe locations in Williamsport and a Lights of Hope celebration.

“Fighting for the health of our community is a core part of our mission to mobilize the collective resources of the community around health, education, and financial stability,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way.

“Healthcare workers have been through a lot these last few years and we wanted to find a way to recognize that effort and bring the community in on it as well.”

“Our staff have been working tirelessly for the past 22 months helping ensure that quality health care remains local and accessible despite the challenges of the pandemic,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, interim president, UPMC Williamsport.

Free coffee for healthcare workers

WHAT: Free coffee from Williamsport shops for all UPMC employees that present their name badge upon purchase.

WHERE and WHEN:

Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company, 400 Pine St., Williamsport; Dec. 29 & 30; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Backhouse Café Coffee & Tea, 901 W. 4th St., Williamsport; Dec. 29 & 30; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Julie’s Café, 33 W. 3rd St., Williamsport; Dec. 29 & 30; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sawhorse Café, 33 W. 3rd St., Williamsport; Dec 30; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are continually looking for ways to work with our corporate partners to support our work in the community, “said Frick. “UPMC has supported our work for decades and being able to support local businesses providing coffee to hard-working and tired healthcare workers is a win for our partnership and a win for the community.”

Lights of Hope Community Celebration

WHO: Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz, Executive Director Sojourner Truth Ministries Patti Jackson-Gehris, Interim President, UPMC Williamsport Hon. Derek Slaughter, Mayor, City of Williamsport Ronald Frick, President, Lycoming County United Way

WHAT: Lights of Hope Celebration

WHEN: Fri., Jan. 7; 5 p.m.

WHERE: Front Lawn of UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport

WHY: Sojourner Truth Ministries and the United Way are bringing the community together to show hope and solidarity in the midst of the pandemic.

The goal of the celebration is to light the community for hope in the new year. Volunteers have created 1,000 luminaries which will be on display on the lawn of UPMC Williamsport. The luminaries will remain lit overnight.

The public is invited to this special event featuring brief remarks offered by Sojourner Truth Ministries, UPMC, the United Way and the City of Williamsport. Light refreshments will be provided by volunteers from Sojourner Truth Ministries.