Harrisburg, Pa. -- Lycoming County will see improvements in infrastructure, stream research, and outdoor recreation, thanks to four recently awarded Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grants, according to state legislators.

Grants:

City of Williamsport

City of Williamsport is to receive a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant totaling $906,475 to improve the streetscape and pedestrian safety improvements on Campbell and Fourth streets.

Upper Fairfield Township

Lycoming Biology Field Station Inc., to receive a Flood Mitigation Fund grant totaling $325,089 for the restoration of the Loyalsock Creek located in Upper Fairfield Township.

The grant funding for the Lycoming Biology Field Station is intended to improve flood damages.

“The Commonwealth’s investment in the Lycoming Biology Field Station’s flood mitigation project will do much to reverse the environmental damage caused by flooding of the Loyalsock Creek. In addition, this project will benefit local landowners whose properties have been lost or damaged due to flooding and provide Lycoming College students with the opportunity to study the effects of climate change,” said Lycoming College President Kent Trachte.

Eldred Township

Eldred Township, a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant totaling $247,800 to improve pedestrian safety along Warrensville Road.

Representative Hamm elaborated on the investments in Eldred Township.

“I was honored to support these CFA projects which will provide for flood mitigation in Upper Fairfield Township, streetscape improvements for the future trail connector in Jersey Shore Borough and ADA-compliant sidewalks with energy efficient street lighting in Eldred Township,” said Hamm. “Quality of life is important to the residents of the 84th District and these three projects will go a long way to enhance that here in Lycoming County.”

Jersey Shore Borough

Jersey Shore Borough with a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant totaling $175,000 for its ongoing transportation plan to connect the Greenway Trail to the Susquehanna River.

“The Borough of Jersey Shore would like to thank our local legislators for their continued commitment to the borough’s Active Transportation Plan. Their support for this project will allow us to move forward this coming spring by completing the opening phases of the project and start the important link between Allegheny Street and the DCNR parking lot located behind the Weis Market. Their support is helping to make Jersey Shore the hub of the regional bicycle routes and the gateway to Pennsylvania’s Scenic Pine Creek Valley,” said Jersey Shore borough manager Cody Hoover.