Lycoming County, Pa. -- In collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, Overdose Reduction Technical Assistance Center, the Lycoming County Substance Abuse Coalition has created a survey to better understand the attitudes and behaviors of members in their communities regarding substance use.

To take the survey, please click here or scan the QR code in the image.

The survey is ONLY for people who live or work in Lycoming County.

All answers to the survey will be kept confidential. Answers will only be reported in aggregate to help the Lycoming County Substance Abuse Coalition indicate the type of training and education that will best reduce the present stigma relating to substance use disorder and overdoses within the county.

The questions do not reflect the attitudes or beliefs of members of the Lycoming County Substance Abuse Coalition. The survey is meant to measure attitudes and behaviors associated with substance use disorder for those who live or work in Lycoming County.