Lycoming County -- The Lycoming County Sheriff's office has received reports of scam-type phone calls from a male caller to county residents this week. Residents are receiving phone calls at home, at work, and on personal cell phones.

The caller left the following type of message for targeted residents: “I am with the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to appear for court or jury duty. You are required to appear immediately."

The male caller sometimes identified himself as a representative from the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office and further makes several statements such as:

1. There is a warrant for your arrest because you have failed to appear for court or jury duty.

2. You must pay a fine and costs.

3. If you pay a certain amount of “fine/costs” the warrant will go away.

The intention of the scammer is to access bank account information, a PayPal account number, or a personal credit card number to scare residents into paying the amount ordered by the scammer.

"Obviously, this information and caller is clearly a scam," said Sheriff Mark Lusk. Before you give anyone your personal information, always call the agency from which the caller says he or she is with. "In this case, please call the Office of Lycoming County Sheriff at 570-327-2280 OR the Lycoming County Court Administration at 570-327-2330," said Sheriff Lusk.

The Lycoming County Sheriff's Office offers a summary of how to safeguard from becoming the victim of any scam:

1. Under no circumstances should you ever provide any personal information by phone unless you personally knows the caller.

2. Never provide credit card information, social security number, date of birth, bank information, or other personal information with someone you don't know or with someone you did not initiate the call with.

3. Note the caller's telephone number.

4. Document the conversation with the suspect who made the call.

5. Disconnect without providing any information to the caller.

6. Call the office of the Lycoming County Sheriff at 570-327-2280 if you have concerns that you may be a wanted person, or to inquire if the Sheriff has any reason to make contact with you. NOTE: The Office of Sheriff does not conduct business in this manner by telephone.

7. If you have already received calls similar to these described, please report the call to the Office of Lycoming County Sheriff. Scammers who are questioned by you will become very uncooperative typically and do not want to be questioned at all.

8. Criminals are able to access much of our personal information with use of personal computers and websites, i.e. white pages and social media that have that information.

"As your Sheriff, I personally apologize to any residents who have received any such calls from any individuals in this attempt to commit fraud and possibly identity theft. Please call our office if you have any concerns regarding this type of activity," said Sheriff Lusk.